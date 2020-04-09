eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -11.72% on 04/08/20. The shares fell to a low of $93.06 before closing at $103.20. Intraday shares traded counted 8.71 million, which was -935.78% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 840.59K. EHTH’s previous close was $116.90 while the outstanding shares total 26.68M. The firm has a beta of 0.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 50.54, and a growth ratio of 3.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.87, with weekly volatility at 13.01% and ATR at 15.41. The EHTH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $49.19 and a $152.19 high.

Investors have identified the tech company eHealth Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

EHTH were able to record -88.36 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 13.73 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -71.49 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for eHealth Inc. (EHTH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, eHealth Inc. recorded a total of 301.75 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 55.29% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 76.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 178.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 123.41 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.68M with the revenue now reading 3.85 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EHTH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EHTH attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Flanders Scott N sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 113.37, for a total value of 10,121,720. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Flanders Scott N now sold 31,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,181,082. Also, President, Carrier/Bus Dev., Hurley Robert S sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were price at an average price of 92.26 per share, with a total market value of 138,390. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Carrier/Bus Dev., Hurley Robert S now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,085. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.70%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on eHealth Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EHTH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $177.09.