Analysts Turn Mixed On Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

The shares of Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $43 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ventas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $36. Raymond James was of a view that VTR is Underperform in its latest report on January 22, 2020. Jefferies thinks that VTR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $40.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.77.

The shares of the company added by 11.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $27.31 while ending the day at $30.15. During the trading session, a total of 4.4 million shares were traded which represents a 8.26% incline from the average session volume which is 4.8 million shares. VTR had ended its last session trading at $27.08. VTR 52-week low price stands at $13.35 while its 52-week high price is $75.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.45%. Ventas Inc. has the potential to record 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.66% to reach $24.68/share. It started the day trading at $18.12 and traded between $16.84 and $17.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXTA’s 50-day SMA is 22.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.90. The stock has a high of $32.20 for the year while the low is $12.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.34%, as 4.49M VTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.92% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.03, while the P/B ratio is 3.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.51% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,264,000 shares of AXTA, with a total valuation of $419,039,280. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AXTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $339,476,252 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares by 8.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,347,307 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 719,680 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. which are valued at $161,427,992. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 187,871 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,481,172 shares and is now valued at $146,469,840. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.