Analysts Turn Mixed On The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)

The shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $240 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Trade Desk Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Buy the TTD stock while also putting a $250 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on February 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 300. Oppenheimer was of a view that TTD is Outperform in its latest report on January 17, 2020. Needham thinks that TTD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 325.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $251.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.51.

The shares of the company added by 8.37% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $195.609 while ending the day at $207.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 14.16% incline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. TTD had ended its last session trading at $191.34. The Trade Desk Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 91.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.96, with a beta of 2.52. The Trade Desk Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 TTD 52-week low price stands at $136.00 while its 52-week high price is $323.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Trade Desk Inc. generated 130.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.19%. The Trade Desk Inc. has the potential to record 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Raymond James also rated DT as Initiated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that DT could surge by 30.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.43% to reach $35.09/share. It started the day trading at $24.89 and traded between $22.46 and $24.48 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $37.06 for the year while the low is $17.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.42%, as 5.31M TTD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.20% of Dynatrace Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… bought more DT shares, increasing its portfolio by 54.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… purchasing 3,640,486 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,336,316 shares of DT, with a total valuation of $246,417,773. Coatue Management LLC meanwhile bought more DT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $239,242,363 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Dynatrace Inc. shares by 75.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,964,876 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,568,013 shares of Dynatrace Inc. which are valued at $142,202,644. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Dynatrace Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 170,463 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,654,809 shares and is now valued at $110,970,647. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Dynatrace Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.