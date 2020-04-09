Analysts Turn Mixed On Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

The shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $54 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Vertical Research was of a view that PEG is Hold in its latest report on February 25, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that PEG is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $58.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.08.

The shares of the company added by 7.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $47.15 while ending the day at $50.86. During the trading session, a total of 4.3 million shares were traded which represents a -12.83% decline from the average session volume which is 3.81 million shares. PEG had ended its last session trading at $47.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated currently has a market cap of $26.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.76, with a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PEG 52-week low price stands at $34.75 while its 52-week high price is $63.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated generated 147.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -68.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has the potential to record 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is now rated as Buy. Lake Street also rated AQST as Initiated on January 03, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AQST could surge by 84.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 25.24% to reach $17.17/share. It started the day trading at $2.69 and traded between $2.08 and $2.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQST’s 50-day SMA is 3.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.19. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.48%, as 1.87M PEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.01% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 646.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.69% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Bratton Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,503,294 shares of AQST, with a total valuation of $25,192,214. Perceptive Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more AQST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,927,500 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.