Analysts Turn Mixed On LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC), Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

The shares of LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LTC Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by CapitalOne in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that LTC is Underperform in its latest report on May 23, 2018. CapitalOne thinks that LTC is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $39.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.36.

The shares of the company added by 8.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $31.485 while ending the day at $33.62. During the trading session, a total of 565537.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.01% decline from the average session volume which is 374510.0 shares. LTC had ended its last session trading at $31.13. LTC Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.18, with a beta of 0.78. LTC 52-week low price stands at $24.49 while its 52-week high price is $53.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.41%. LTC Properties Inc. has the potential to record 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Lake Street also rated VSTO as Initiated on July 09, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VSTO could surge by 29.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.06% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $8.30 and traded between $7.72 and $8.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSTO’s 50-day SMA is 7.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.31. The stock has a high of $10.42 for the year while the low is $4.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.81%, as 2.45M LTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.33% of Vista Outdoor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 786.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VSTO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 300,684 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,462,097 shares of VSTO, with a total valuation of $74,466,454. Gates Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more VSTO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,671,715 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vista Outdoor Inc. shares by 3.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,927,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 167,240 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. which are valued at $43,362,361. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Vista Outdoor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 126,894 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,327,980 shares and is now valued at $38,086,224. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Vista Outdoor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.