Analysts Turn Mixed On KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

The shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $24 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KNOT Offshore Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 17, 2016, to Outperform the KNOP stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2016. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on February 22, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Citigroup was of a view that KNOP is Neutral in its latest report on January 12, 2016. Barclays thinks that KNOP is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.60.

The shares of the company added by 11.75% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.58 while ending the day at $10.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -590.86% decline from the average session volume which is 207600.0 shares. KNOP had ended its last session trading at $9.62. KNOT Offshore Partners LP currently has a market cap of $375.07 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.29, with a beta of 1.09. KNOT Offshore Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 KNOP 52-week low price stands at $8.67 while its 52-week high price is $20.97.

The KNOT Offshore Partners LP generated 43.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -156.0%.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $195. Even though the stock has been trading at $131.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.82% to reach $183.39/share. It started the day trading at $146.11 and traded between $132.27 and $142.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WDAY’s 50-day SMA is 159.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 175.08. The stock has a high of $226.83 for the year while the low is $107.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.07%, as 6.05M KNOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.59% of Workday Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WDAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 117,421 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,584,772 shares of WDAY, with a total valuation of $2,940,989,010. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more WDAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,533,560,311 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Workday Inc. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,814,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,407 shares of Workday Inc. which are valued at $1,278,099,664. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Workday Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 464,222 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,372,905 shares and is now valued at $960,099,689. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Workday Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.