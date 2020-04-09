Analysts Turn Mixed On GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG), Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

The shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GrowGeneration Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.85.

The shares of the company added by 11.08% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.2579 while ending the day at $3.71. During the trading session, a total of 638352.0 shares were traded which represents a -23.2% decline from the average session volume which is 518150.0 shares. GRWG had ended its last session trading at $3.34. GrowGeneration Corp. currently has a market cap of $148.51 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 68.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.44, with a beta of 1.84. GrowGeneration Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 GRWG 52-week low price stands at $2.53 while its 52-week high price is $6.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GrowGeneration Corp. generated 12.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. GrowGeneration Corp. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Wells Fargo also rated UNVR as Downgrade on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that UNVR could surge by 22.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.53% to reach $15.75/share. It started the day trading at $12.31 and traded between $11.36 and $12.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNVR’s 50-day SMA is 15.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.36. The stock has a high of $24.77 for the year while the low is $6.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.27%, as 10.54M GRWG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.67% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.22% over the last six months.

This move now sees The TCI Fund Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,679,200 shares of UNVR, with a total valuation of $178,801,024. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UNVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $153,312,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. increased its Univar Solutions Inc. shares by 7.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,333,110 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 890,985 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. which are valued at $132,210,939. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Univar Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.