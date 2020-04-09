Analysts Turn Mixed On Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK), Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.18.

The shares of the company added by 7.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.12 while ending the day at $7.50. During the trading session, a total of 651408.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.12% incline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. BRMK had ended its last session trading at $7.00. BRMK 52-week low price stands at $5.44 while its 52-week high price is $12.81.

The Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. generated 360.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 34.43% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.23 and traded between $3.05 and $4.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTX’s 50-day SMA is 5.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.84. The stock has a high of $19.71 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.88%, as 2.79M BRMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.77% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 368,351 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,614,512 shares of GTX, with a total valuation of $21,777,504. Sessa Capital IM LP meanwhile bought more GTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,835,844 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deccan Value Investors LP decreased its Garrett Motion Inc. shares by 1.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,200,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -132,343 shares of Garrett Motion Inc. which are valued at $20,593,730. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Garrett Motion Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 119,743 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,445,422 shares and is now valued at $9,853,907. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Garrett Motion Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.