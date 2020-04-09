Analysts Turn Mixed On Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL)

The shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Albemarle Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $100. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that ALB is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ALB is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $74.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.39.

The shares of the company added by 8.46% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $57.32 while ending the day at $61.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a 23.82% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. ALB had ended its last session trading at $57.00. Albemarle Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.82, with a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ALB 52-week low price stands at $48.89 while its 52-week high price is $99.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Albemarle Corporation generated 613.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.9%. Albemarle Corporation has the potential to record 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Piper Sandler also rated NBL as Downgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that NBL could surge by 47.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.49% to reach $13.72/share. It started the day trading at $7.35 and traded between $6.80 and $7.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBL’s 50-day SMA is 12.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.53. The stock has a high of $28.40 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.38%, as 25.18M ALB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.26% of Noble Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more NBL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 514,767 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,603,752 shares of NBL, with a total valuation of $335,846,662. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $323,313,831 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Noble Energy Inc. shares by 7.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 44,012,968 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,133,993 shares of Noble Energy Inc. which are valued at $265,838,327. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Noble Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 537,272 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,819,965 shares and is now valued at $149,912,589. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Noble Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.