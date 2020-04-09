Analysts Turn Mixed On Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

The shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on September 18, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $7.40 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Akoustis Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on May 13, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on February 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Northland Capital was of a view that AKTS is Market Perform in its latest report on February 05, 2019. Craig Hallum thinks that AKTS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.33.

The shares of the company added by 10.39% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.185 while ending the day at $5.63. During the trading session, a total of 694015.0 shares were traded which represents a -30.36% decline from the average session volume which is 532400.0 shares. AKTS had ended its last session trading at $5.10. Akoustis Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.70 AKTS 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $9.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Akoustis Technologies Inc. generated 46.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.81%. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.34% to reach $8.90/share. It started the day trading at $3.96 and traded between $3.66 and $3.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRO’s 50-day SMA is 7.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.29. The stock has a high of $18.93 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 86.44%, as 59.54M AKTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.50% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 31.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 416,053 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 92,935,393 shares of MRO, with a total valuation of $305,757,443. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile bought more MRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,372,595 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by 4.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,176,792 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,161,684 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation which are valued at $161,791,646. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,733,379 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 45,202,806 shares and is now valued at $148,717,232. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Marathon Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.