Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

The shares of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Village Farms International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.88.

The shares of the company added by 7.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.69 while ending the day at $2.98. During the trading session, a total of 618210.0 shares were traded which represents a 35.27% incline from the average session volume which is 955130.0 shares. VFF had ended its last session trading at $2.76. VFF 52-week low price stands at $2.07 while its 52-week high price is $15.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Village Farms International Inc. generated 11.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. Village Farms International Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. RBC Capital Mkts also rated WORK as Initiated on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that WORK could surge by 2.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.05% to reach $25.63/share. It started the day trading at $25.08 and traded between $23.37 and $24.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WORK’s 50-day SMA is 24.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.76. The stock has a high of $42.00 for the year while the low is $15.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.47%, as 33.91M VFF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.44% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WORK shares, increasing its portfolio by 28.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 9,627,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,843,172 shares of WORK, with a total valuation of $1,149,910,736. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more WORK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $935,492,069 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Slack Technologies Inc. shares by 17.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,509,215 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,590,573 shares of Slack Technologies Inc. which are valued at $845,707,331. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Slack Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,757,664 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,324,667 shares and is now valued at $464,994,062. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Slack Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.