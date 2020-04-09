Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

The shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $19 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Hold the OSW stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.63.

The shares of the company added by 16.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.11 while ending the day at $3.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a 20.1% incline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. OSW had ended its last session trading at $3.09. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 OSW 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $17.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited generated 13.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 288.89%. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.64% to reach $10.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.99 and traded between $7.21 and $7.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENIA’s 50-day SMA is 8.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.03. The stock has a high of $11.21 for the year while the low is $5.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.39%, as 3.37M OSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of Enel Americas S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.67, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC bought more ENIA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC purchasing 277,983 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,510,512 shares of ENIA, with a total valuation of $87,933,703. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile bought more ENIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,014,019 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Enel Americas S.A. shares by 2.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,150,172 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -334,560 shares of Enel Americas S.A. which are valued at $67,570,042. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its Enel Americas S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,795,622 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,563,307 shares and is now valued at $45,833,640. Following these latest developments, around 62.00% of Enel Americas S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.