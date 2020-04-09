Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

The shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $20 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ON Semiconductor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Neutral the ON stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Craig Hallum was of a view that ON is Buy in its latest report on February 04, 2020. Cowen thinks that ON is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 04, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.39.

The shares of the company added by 7.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.71 while ending the day at $13.73. During the trading session, a total of 10.14 million shares were traded which represents a -0.92% decline from the average session volume which is 10.05 million shares. ON had ended its last session trading at $12.78. ON Semiconductor Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.03, with a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ON 52-week low price stands at $8.17 while its 52-week high price is $25.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ON Semiconductor Corporation generated 894.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.33%. ON Semiconductor Corporation has the potential to record 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.76% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.3995 and traded between $0.34 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4518 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8290. The stock has a high of $3.72 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 282.47%, as 1.94M ON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.49% of Novan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.44% over the last six months.

Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more NOVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,210,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, HBM Partners AG (Investment Manag… decreased its Novan Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,173,207 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,624 shares of Novan Inc. which are valued at $557,273. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Novan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,251 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 620,808 shares and is now valued at $294,884. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Novan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.