Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV), Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD)

The shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on January 11, 2019. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on December 22, 2017. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $1.75. MKM Partners was of a view that HOV is Neutral in its latest report on June 03, 2016. Deutsche Bank thinks that HOV is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 29, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.72.

The shares of the company added by 24.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.70 while ending the day at $9.52. During the trading session, a total of 535603.0 shares were traded which represents a -168.69% decline from the average session volume which is 199340.0 shares. HOV had ended its last session trading at $7.64. HOV 52-week low price stands at $5.12 while its 52-week high price is $32.90.

The Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. generated 101.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $6.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.4%.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Compass Point also rated WD as Downgrade on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that WD could surge by 53.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.55% to reach $78.25/share. It started the day trading at $36.45 and traded between $32.4703 and $36.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WD’s 50-day SMA is 58.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.71. The stock has a high of $79.74 for the year while the low is $24.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 630981.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.12%, as 688,527 HOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.39% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 309.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,677 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,249,149 shares of WD, with a total valuation of $171,113,230. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $144,348,661 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares by 2.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,779,375 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -54,155 shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc. which are valued at $71,655,431. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,745 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,289,415 shares and is now valued at $51,924,742. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.