Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

The shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $252 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Neutral the EW stock while also putting a $253 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 280. Evercore ISI was of a view that EW is In-line in its latest report on January 02, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that EW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 260.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $250.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.06.

The shares of the company added by 6.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $194.35 while ending the day at $207.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a 13.0% incline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. EW had ended its last session trading at $194.73. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation currently has a market cap of $43.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.56, with a beta of 0.82. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 EW 52-week low price stands at $154.52 while its 52-week high price is $247.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Edwards Lifesciences Corporation generated 1.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.59%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has the potential to record 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Goldman also rated AVYA as Upgrade on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that AVYA could surge by 36.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.13% to reach $13.71/share. It started the day trading at $8.705 and traded between $7.6014 and $8.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVYA’s 50-day SMA is 10.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.82. The stock has a high of $22.35 for the year while the low is $6.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.13%, as 22.07M EW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.07% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Davidson Kempner Capital Manageme… bought more AVYA shares, increasing its portfolio by 526.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Davidson Kempner Capital Manageme… purchasing 9,135,959 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,871,113 shares of AVYA, with a total valuation of $87,947,304. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AVYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,555,028 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Avaya Holdings Corp. shares by 3.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,849,473 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -303,801 shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. which are valued at $71,592,237. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Avaya Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 37,214 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,319,752 shares and is now valued at $59,216,794. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.