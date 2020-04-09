Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

The shares of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Ally Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on August 18, 2016, to Buy the DGLY stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 10, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that DGLY is Buy in its latest report on June 18, 2015. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that DGLY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 18, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.11.

The shares of the company added by 18.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.762 while ending the day at $0.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -117.28% decline from the average session volume which is 723760.0 shares. DGLY had ended its last session trading at $0.77. DGLY 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $5.33.

The Digital Ally Inc. generated 360000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 49.02%.

Investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated WWD as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $145 suggesting that WWD could surge by 29.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.97% to reach $94.33/share. It started the day trading at $66.91 and traded between $61.52 and $66.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWD’s 50-day SMA is 91.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 107.36. The stock has a high of $129.06 for the year while the low is $46.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.26%, as 3.05M DGLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.32% of Woodward Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.60, while the P/B ratio is 2.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 910.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 80,974 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,238,622 shares of WWD, with a total valuation of $311,383,692. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $285,309,385 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,296,854 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,623 shares of Woodward Inc. which are valued at $77,085,002. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 208,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,224,817 shares and is now valued at $72,803,122. Following these latest developments, around 6.93% of Woodward Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.