Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

The shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Tudor Pickering was of a view that DO is Hold in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that DO is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.57.

The shares of the company added by 20.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.64. During the trading session, a total of 5.79 million shares were traded which represents a -26.35% decline from the average session volume which is 4.58 million shares. DO had ended its last session trading at $1.36. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 DO 52-week low price stands at $1.22 while its 52-week high price is $12.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. generated 156.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.78%. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has the potential to record -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $305. MoffettNathanson also rated SBAC as Upgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $327 suggesting that SBAC could surge by 1.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $276.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.18% to reach $305.69/share. It started the day trading at $303.73 and traded between $277.52 and $302.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBAC’s 50-day SMA is 271.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 249.63. The stock has a high of $309.85 for the year while the low is $193.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.43%, as 2.19M DO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.98% of SBA Communications Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 927.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SBAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 21,698 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,336,752 shares of SBAC, with a total valuation of $4,950,372,937. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SBAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,848,443,015 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SBA Communications Corporation shares by 6.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,115,596 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 298,236 shares of SBA Communications Corporation which are valued at $1,381,057,452. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its SBA Communications Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 174,588 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,959,988 shares and is now valued at $799,107,960. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SBA Communications Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.