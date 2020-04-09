Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI), American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

The shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Darden Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Strong Buy the DRI stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gordon Haskett Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Cowen was of a view that DRI is Market Perform in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Argus thinks that DRI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.53.

The shares of the company added by 7.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $59.38 while ending the day at $63.57. During the trading session, a total of 4.04 million shares were traded which represents a -29.92% decline from the average session volume which is 3.11 million shares. DRI had ended its last session trading at $58.96. Darden Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DRI 52-week low price stands at $26.15 while its 52-week high price is $128.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Darden Restaurants Inc. generated 321.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.37%. Darden Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $148. JP Morgan also rated AWK as Initiated on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $127 suggesting that AWK could surge by 7.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $118.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.99% to reach $135.90/share. It started the day trading at $126.33 and traded between $117.65 and $125.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AWK’s 50-day SMA is 128.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 123.25. The stock has a high of $141.70 for the year while the low is $92.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.28%, as 4.11M DRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of American Water Works Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.53, while the P/B ratio is 3.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 142,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,109,764 shares of AWK, with a total valuation of $2,643,443,384. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,229,086,963 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Water Works Company Inc. shares by 5.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,866,422 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 491,590 shares of American Water Works Company Inc. which are valued at $1,179,629,414. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its American Water Works Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 127,842 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,375,978 shares and is now valued at $762,311,930. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of American Water Works Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.