Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

The shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Neutral the BLMN stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. MKM Partners was of a view that BLMN is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that BLMN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.44.

The shares of the company added by 13.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.88 while ending the day at $7.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.45 million shares were traded which represents a -28.51% decline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. BLMN had ended its last session trading at $6.77. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BLMN 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $24.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Bloomin’ Brands Inc. generated 67.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -134.38%. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.86% to reach $13.88/share. It started the day trading at $7.53 and traded between $7.00 and $7.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BVN’s 50-day SMA is 10.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.79. The stock has a high of $17.85 for the year while the low is $5.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.91%, as 3.73M BLMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more BVN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -877,332 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,197,615 shares of BVN, with a total valuation of $205,560,613. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more BVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,277,959 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares by 4.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,790,373 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -445,322 shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. which are valued at $64,081,819. In the same vein, AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA decreased its Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,266,592 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,051,327 shares and is now valued at $58,694,174. Following these latest developments, around 37.20% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.