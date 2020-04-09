Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

The shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. TD Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Hold the AR stock while also putting a $1.30 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AR is Underweight in its latest report on October 04, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that AR is worth Underweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.57.

The shares of the company added by 33.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.02 while ending the day at $1.31. During the trading session, a total of 12.58 million shares were traded which represents a 9.53% incline from the average session volume which is 13.91 million shares. AR had ended its last session trading at $0.98. Antero Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AR 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $9.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1400.0%. Antero Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $3.94 and traded between $3.75 and $3.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VEDL’s 50-day SMA is 5.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.88. The stock has a high of $10.98 for the year while the low is $3.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.59%, as 2.05M AR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of Vedanta Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AQR Capital Management LLC bought more VEDL shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AQR Capital Management LLC purchasing 600,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,976,125 shares of VEDL, with a total valuation of $10,595,005. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more VEDL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,856,924 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vedanta Limited shares by 303.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,161,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,626,035 shares of Vedanta Limited which are valued at $7,694,175. In the same vein, Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. increased its Vedanta Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 881,558 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,084,585 shares and is now valued at $7,421,123. Following these latest developments, around 2.68% of Vedanta Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.