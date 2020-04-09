Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

The shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AGNC Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Buy the AGNC stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $20.25. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AGNC is Neutral in its latest report on November 11, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AGNC is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.21.

The shares of the company added by 7.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.80 while ending the day at $11.27. During the trading session, a total of 19.42 million shares were traded which represents a -63.5% decline from the average session volume which is 11.88 million shares. AGNC had ended its last session trading at $10.51. AGNC 52-week low price stands at $6.25 while its 52-week high price is $19.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.77%. AGNC Investment Corp. has the potential to record 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $181. Even though the stock has been trading at $123.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.59% to reach $155.59/share. It started the day trading at $131.50 and traded between $124.10 and $130.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VMW’s 50-day SMA is 130.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 150.19. The stock has a high of $206.80 for the year while the low is $86.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.19%, as 8.61M AGNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.91% of VMware Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.56, while the P/B ratio is 8.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more VMW shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 967,118 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,513,240 shares of VMW, with a total valuation of $1,757,553,364. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VMW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $591,251,616 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its VMware Inc. shares by 39.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,515,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,001,933 shares of VMware Inc. which are valued at $425,668,922. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its VMware Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,433,896 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,202,789 shares and is now valued at $387,857,748. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of VMware Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.