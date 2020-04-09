2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

The shares of National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Vision Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $34. Loop Capital was of a view that EYE is Buy in its latest report on August 07, 2019. Goldman thinks that EYE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.75.

The shares of the company added by 10.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.74 while ending the day at $22.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -59.23% decline from the average session volume which is 845270.0 shares. EYE had ended its last session trading at $19.94. National Vision Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 EYE 52-week low price stands at $11.70 while its 52-week high price is $39.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National Vision Holdings Inc. generated 39.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. National Vision Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.30% to reach $71.82/share. It started the day trading at $44.445 and traded between $41.9693 and $44.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that C’s 50-day SMA is 59.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.79. The stock has a high of $83.11 for the year while the low is $32.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.26%, as 23.12M EYE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of Citigroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more C shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,285,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 175,301,794 shares of C, with a total valuation of $7,383,711,563. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more C shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,112,981,735 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 95,861,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -510,889 shares of Citigroup Inc. which are valued at $4,037,683,895. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,743,914 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 45,090,422 shares and is now valued at $1,899,208,575. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Citigroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.