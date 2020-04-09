2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN), CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

The shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on December 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Needham was of a view that FLXN is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that FLXN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.65.

The shares of the company added by 11.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.62 while ending the day at $8.50. During the trading session, a total of 969033.0 shares were traded which represents a -22.28% decline from the average session volume which is 792460.0 shares. FLXN had ended its last session trading at $7.64. FLXN 52-week low price stands at $5.01 while its 52-week high price is $22.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flexion Therapeutics Inc. generated 82.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.86%. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $72. BofA/Merrill also rated CBRE as Resumed on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that CBRE could surge by 22.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.63% to reach $58.60/share. It started the day trading at $45.57 and traded between $41.55 and $45.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBRE’s 50-day SMA is 51.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.87. The stock has a high of $64.75 for the year while the low is $29.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.26%, as 4.97M FLXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of CBRE Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.02, while the P/B ratio is 2.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CBRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 131,532 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,413,632 shares of CBRE, with a total valuation of $1,976,518,063. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CBRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $733,229,922 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CBRE Group Inc. shares by 2.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,659,927 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 403,336 shares of CBRE Group Inc. which are valued at $552,825,847. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP increased its CBRE Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 423,699 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,804,632 shares and is now valued at $445,152,673. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of CBRE Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.