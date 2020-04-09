2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Edison International (NYSE:EIX), W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

The shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $87 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Edison International, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on June 04, 2019, to Buy the EIX stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Wells Fargo was of a view that EIX is Market Perform in its latest report on February 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that EIX is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.67.

The shares of the company added by 6.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $53.77 while ending the day at $57.57. During the trading session, a total of 3.12 million shares were traded which represents a -23.62% decline from the average session volume which is 2.52 million shares. EIX had ended its last session trading at $54.03. Edison International currently has a market cap of $21.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.74, with a beta of 0.55. Edison International debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 EIX 52-week low price stands at $43.63 while its 52-week high price is $78.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Edison International generated 68.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.36%. Edison International has the potential to record 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Stifel also rated WTI as Initiated on March 08, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that WTI could surge by 42.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.85% to reach $3.67/share. It started the day trading at $2.16 and traded between $1.85 and $2.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTI’s 50-day SMA is 2.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.09. The stock has a high of $7.18 for the year while the low is $1.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.29%, as 16.05M EIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.61% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more WTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 599,172 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,331,810 shares of WTI, with a total valuation of $17,564,077. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,350,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by 1.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,311,912 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -64,131 shares of W&T Offshore Inc. which are valued at $10,730,250. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 864,087 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,816,873 shares and is now valued at $8,188,684. Following these latest developments, around 33.90% of W&T Offshore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.