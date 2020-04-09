2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

The shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $56 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eastman Chemical Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Overweight the EMN stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $54. The stock was given Sector Outperform rating by Scotiabank in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 73. Standpoint Research was of a view that EMN is Buy in its latest report on February 27, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that EMN is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $64.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.38.

The shares of the company added by 6.94% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $52.77 while ending the day at $56.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -15.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. EMN had ended its last session trading at $52.87. Eastman Chemical Company currently has a market cap of $7.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.43, with a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EMN 52-week low price stands at $34.44 while its 52-week high price is $86.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eastman Chemical Company generated 204.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.65%. Eastman Chemical Company has the potential to record 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Craig Hallum also rated LIND as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that LIND could surge by 52.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.54% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.25 and traded between $4.96 and $6.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LIND’s 50-day SMA is 10.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.39. The stock has a high of $19.29 for the year while the low is $3.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.82%, as 1.09M EMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.59% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.17, while the P/B ratio is 2.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 419.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 66.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ValueAct Capital Management LP bought more LIND shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ValueAct Capital Management LP purchasing 1,355,129 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,923,247 shares of LIND, with a total valuation of $20,529,940. Brown Advisory LLC meanwhile bought more LIND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,513,777 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares by 40.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,668,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,113,820 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. which are valued at $6,959,125. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,106 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,625,060 shares and is now valued at $6,776,500. Following these latest developments, around 26.30% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.