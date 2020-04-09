2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY), CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

The shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that RDY is Outperform in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Macquarie thinks that RDY is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.54.

The shares of the company added by 8.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $45.505 while ending the day at $48.19. During the trading session, a total of 707662.0 shares were traded which represents a -216.06% decline from the average session volume which is 223900.0 shares. RDY had ended its last session trading at $44.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited currently has a market cap of $7.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.97, with a beta of 0.20. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RDY 52-week low price stands at $33.33 while its 52-week high price is $47.22.

The Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited generated 31.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.0%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has the potential to record 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.08% to reach $2.73/share. It started the day trading at $1.58 and traded between $1.49 and $1.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBAY’s 50-day SMA is 1.5668 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.8419. The stock has a high of $13.75 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.96%, as 9.41M RDY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.55% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Engine Capital Management LP bought more CBAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Engine Capital Management LP purchasing 1,460,043 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,443,977 shares of CBAY, with a total valuation of $9,537,086. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more CBAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,140,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,155,096 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,698 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $7,629,542. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,891 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,548,387 shares and is now valued at $5,251,613. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.