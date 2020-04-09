2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

The shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on September 21, 2018. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 05, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on April 26, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. ROTH Capital was of a view that CPRX is Buy in its latest report on September 30, 2014. ROTH Capital thinks that CPRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 16, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.92.

The shares of the company added by 11.83% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.82 while ending the day at $4.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.68 million shares were traded which represents a -25.71% decline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. CPRX had ended its last session trading at $3.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 CPRX 52-week low price stands at $2.23 while its 52-week high price is $7.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 89.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 114.29%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.88% to reach $25.60/share. It started the day trading at $29.52 and traded between $26.92 and $28.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DEA’s 50-day SMA is 24.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.15. The stock has a high of $27.95 for the year while the low is $17.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.01%, as 5.03M CPRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.74% of Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 284.75, while the P/B ratio is 2.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 783.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DEA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 428,935 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,733,229 shares of DEA, with a total valuation of $289,106,763. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DEA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $201,998,449 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares by 1.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,354,481 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -72,906 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. which are valued at $107,294,412. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 169,025 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,838,223 shares and is now valued at $94,573,815. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Easterly Government Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.