2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB), Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)

The shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $31 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Equal-Weight the AUB stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $40. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that AUB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 06, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $32.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.47.

The shares of the company added by 10.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.52 while ending the day at $23.52. During the trading session, a total of 575370.0 shares were traded which represents a -49.65% decline from the average session volume which is 384470.0 shares. AUB had ended its last session trading at $21.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.22, with a beta of 1.50. AUB 52-week low price stands at $18.84 while its 52-week high price is $40.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has the potential to record 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Stephens also rated DENN as Resumed on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that DENN could surge by 58.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.40% to reach $21.79/share. It started the day trading at $9.25 and traded between $8.23 and $9.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DENN’s 50-day SMA is 14.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.66. The stock has a high of $23.88 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.94%, as 3.04M AUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.62% of Denny’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 827.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more DENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -272,193 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,129,147 shares of DENN, with a total valuation of $47,071,849. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more DENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,702,651 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Denny’s Corporation shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,884,305 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 51,364 shares of Denny’s Corporation which are valued at $29,831,462. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Denny’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 531,811 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,099,600 shares and is now valued at $23,804,928. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Denny’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.