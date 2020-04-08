Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

The shares of Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vivint Solar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Buy the VSLR stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. JMP Securities was of a view that VSLR is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on August 08, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that VSLR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.06.

The shares of the company added by 14.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.47 while ending the day at $4.89. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a -82.33% decline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. VSLR had ended its last session trading at $4.26. Vivint Solar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VSLR 52-week low price stands at $3.17 while its 52-week high price is $12.99.

The Vivint Solar Inc. generated 166.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.45%. Vivint Solar Inc. has the potential to record -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BofA/Merrill also rated TLRY as Initiated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that TLRY could surge by 39.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.88% to reach $10.61/share. It started the day trading at $6.80 and traded between $6.06 and $6.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRY’s 50-day SMA is 11.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.93. The stock has a high of $59.18 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.83%, as 10.30M VSLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 49.22% of Tilray Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.74% over the last six months.

ETF Managers Group LLC meanwhile bought more TLRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,493,310 worth of shares.

Similarly, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada)… decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by 41.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,142,367 shares of Tilray Inc. which are valued at $10,904,724. In the same vein, Anson Funds Management LP decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,258,079 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,258,079 shares and is now valued at $8,655,584. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Tilray Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.