Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

The shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ribbon Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Market Perform the RBBN stock while also putting a $6 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.875 while ending the day at $2.91. During the trading session, a total of 510810.0 shares were traded which represents a -23.14% decline from the average session volume which is 414830.0 shares. RBBN had ended its last session trading at $3.08. Ribbon Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 RBBN 52-week low price stands at $1.95 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ribbon Communications Inc. generated 44.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.38%. Ribbon Communications Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is now rated as Neutral. Robert W. Baird also rated AXP as Upgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $124 suggesting that AXP could surge by 21.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.42% to reach $110.91/share. It started the day trading at $93.30 and traded between $87.42 and $87.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXP’s 50-day SMA is 108.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 118.64. The stock has a high of $138.13 for the year while the low is $67.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.23%, as 11.84M RBBN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of American Express Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.96, while the P/B ratio is 3.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.94% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 151,610,700 shares of AXP, with a total valuation of $12,979,392,027. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,133,106,205 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American Express Company shares by 2.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,846,177 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -747,276 shares of American Express Company which are valued at $2,983,181,213. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American Express Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 973,112 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 29,442,402 shares and is now valued at $2,520,564,035. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American Express Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.