Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

The shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $45 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Polaris Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $118. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on July 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that PII is Outperform in its latest report on May 21, 2019. Wedbush thinks that PII is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 117.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.47.

The shares of the company added by 11.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $47.00 while ending the day at $48.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a -85.59% decline from the average session volume which is 929880.0 shares. PII had ended its last session trading at $43.86. Polaris Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.62, with a beta of 1.75. Polaris Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PII 52-week low price stands at $37.35 while its 52-week high price is $104.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Polaris Inc. generated 157.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.98%. Polaris Inc. has the potential to record 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Telsey Advisory Group also rated SIG as Reiterated on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that SIG could surge by 15.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.25% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.32 and traded between $6.45 and $6.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIG’s 50-day SMA is 18.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.65. The stock has a high of $31.44 for the year while the low is $5.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.54%, as 12.08M PII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.43% of Signet Jewelers Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 160,203 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,774,664 shares of SIG, with a total valuation of $50,146,583. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,453,944 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Signet Jewelers Limited shares by 15.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,781,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -898,084 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited which are valued at $30,841,236. In the same vein, Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its Signet Jewelers Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,308,497 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,840,304 shares and is now valued at $24,769,961. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Signet Jewelers Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.