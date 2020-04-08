Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.51.

The shares of the company added by 27.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.56 while ending the day at $0.76. During the trading session, a total of 4.2 million shares were traded which represents a -517.0% decline from the average session volume which is 681460.0 shares. PHUN had ended its last session trading at $0.60. Phunware Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PHUN 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $11.20.

The Phunware Inc. generated 276000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Barrington Research also rated LAUR as Reiterated on May 14, 2018, with its price target of $20 suggesting that LAUR could surge by 52.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.46% to reach $22.43/share. It started the day trading at $10.90 and traded between $10.2439 and $10.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAUR’s 50-day SMA is 16.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.64. The stock has a high of $21.66 for the year while the low is $7.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.91%, as 3.73M PHUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.25% of Laureate Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 154.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LAUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,440,428 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,753,261 shares of LAUR, with a total valuation of $134,036,773. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LAUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,052,521 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Laureate Education Inc. shares by 8.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,316,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 557,713 shares of Laureate Education Inc. which are valued at $76,891,938. In the same vein, Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. increased its Laureate Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 567,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,812,634 shares and is now valued at $61,090,783. Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Laureate Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.