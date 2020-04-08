Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)

The shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $2.50. Raymond James was of a view that PTEN is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that PTEN is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.70.

The shares of the company added by 7.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.99 while ending the day at $2.08. During the trading session, a total of 9.86 million shares were traded which represents a -75.19% decline from the average session volume which is 5.63 million shares. PTEN had ended its last session trading at $1.93. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 PTEN 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $16.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. generated 174.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 68.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has the potential to record -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Northland Capital also rated GDOT as Upgrade on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that GDOT could surge by 25.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.06% to reach $32.73/share. It started the day trading at $26.40 and traded between $24.15 and $24.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GDOT’s 50-day SMA is 29.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.52. The stock has a high of $66.81 for the year while the low is $14.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.43%, as 4.52M PTEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.35% of Green Dot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GDOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 192,267 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,453,521 shares of GDOT, with a total valuation of $138,464,898. Starboard Value LP meanwhile bought more GDOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,332,767 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Green Dot Corporation shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,330,462 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,356 shares of Green Dot Corporation which are valued at $109,950,430. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Green Dot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 359,717 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,987,303 shares and is now valued at $50,457,623. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Green Dot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.