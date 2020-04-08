Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN), Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.22.

The shares of the company added by 9.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.285 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a 56.19% incline from the average session volume which is 3.32 million shares. OCGN had ended its last session trading at $0.29. Ocugen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 OCGN 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $21.60.

The Ocugen Inc. generated 7.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ocugen Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Odeon also rated DDS as Initiated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that DDS could surge by 22.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.66% to reach $45.00/share. It started the day trading at $37.98 and traded between $34.40 and $34.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DDS’s 50-day SMA is 51.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.53. The stock has a high of $86.71 for the year while the low is $22.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.95%, as 6.60M OCGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 42.72% of Dillard’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 437.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Newport Trust Co. sold more DDS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Newport Trust Co. selling -37,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,175,639 shares of DDS, with a total valuation of $265,139,861.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Dillard’s Inc. shares by 1.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,558,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,984 shares of Dillard’s Inc. which are valued at $57,569,172. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Dillard’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,078 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,219,923 shares and is now valued at $45,076,155. Following these latest developments, around 18.60% of Dillard’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.