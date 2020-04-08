Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

The shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golub Capital BDC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2017. National Securities was of a view that GBDC is Neutral in its latest report on November 03, 2016. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that GBDC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.19.

The shares of the company added by 10.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.30 while ending the day at $11.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -15.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. GBDC had ended its last session trading at $9.99. GBDC 52-week low price stands at $9.08 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. Citigroup also rated PRU as Downgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $86 suggesting that PRU could surge by 37.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.94% to reach $83.71/share. It started the day trading at $54.05 and traded between $50.69 and $52.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRU’s 50-day SMA is 71.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.71. The stock has a high of $106.39 for the year while the low is $38.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.26%, as 7.18M GBDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.82% of Prudential Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PRU shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 622,045 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,490,734 shares of PRU, with a total valuation of $1,694,066,871. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PRU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,079,482,419 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Prudential Financial Inc. shares by 1.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,016,489 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -311,695 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. which are valued at $1,043,659,736. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Prudential Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 227,842 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,511,333 shares and is now valued at $965,180,903. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Prudential Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.