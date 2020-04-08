Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

The shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on July 11, 2019, to Overweight the DVAX stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $28. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that DVAX is Overweight in its latest report on March 08, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that DVAX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.915 while ending the day at $3.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -32.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. DVAX had ended its last session trading at $3.25. Dynavax Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 21.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 DVAX 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $8.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dynavax Technologies Corporation generated 39.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -82.35%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated HBI as Reiterated on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that HBI could surge by 36.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.85% to reach $13.19/share. It started the day trading at $9.245 and traded between $8.34 and $8.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBI’s 50-day SMA is 11.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.28. The stock has a high of $19.10 for the year while the low is $6.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 65.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.96%, as 65.15M DVAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.72% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.09, while the P/B ratio is 2.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,965,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,097,573 shares of HBI, with a total valuation of $339,177,900. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more HBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,407,478 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Hanesbrands Inc. shares by 1.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,086,654 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -205,275 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. which are valued at $150,211,967. In the same vein, Parnassus Investments decreased its Hanesbrands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,009,299 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,488,575 shares and is now valued at $129,765,085. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Hanesbrands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.