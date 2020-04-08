Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX), Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

The shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Co-Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1209.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.83% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.01 while ending the day at $9.09. During the trading session, a total of 5.16 million shares were traded which represents a 57.72% incline from the average session volume which is 12.2 million shares. CODX had ended its last session trading at $10.31. Co-Diagnostics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 CODX 52-week low price stands at $0.69 while its 52-week high price is $21.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Co-Diagnostics Inc. generated 893000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. Co-Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.34% to reach $3.40/share. It started the day trading at $0.92 and traded between $0.8311 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPRT’s 50-day SMA is 1.7474 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4511. The stock has a high of $3.39 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.46%, as 1.11M CODX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.82% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 735.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.76% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 13.84% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.