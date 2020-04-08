Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI), Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

The shares of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Triumph Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 23, 2019, to Underweight the TGI stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $35. Barclays was of a view that TGI is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TGI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.88.

The shares of the company added by 14.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.38 while ending the day at $6.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -148.94% decline from the average session volume which is 780850.0 shares. TGI had ended its last session trading at $5.80. TGI 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Triumph Group Inc. generated 53.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Triumph Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.75% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.32 and traded between $0.28 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGB’s 50-day SMA is 0.3556 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4271. The stock has a high of $0.79 for the year while the low is $0.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38147.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 109.90%, as 80,072 TGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.02% of Taseko Mines Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 604.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more TGB shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 669,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,979,157 shares of TGB, with a total valuation of $2,397,435. Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… meanwhile sold more TGB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,065,597 worth of shares.

Similarly, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its Taseko Mines Limited shares by 10.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,871,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -461,582 shares of Taseko Mines Limited which are valued at $1,033,664. In the same vein, Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its Taseko Mines Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 720,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,150,000 shares and is now valued at $307,050. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Taseko Mines Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.