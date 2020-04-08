Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG), Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

The shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Penske Automotive Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $51. Guggenheim was of a view that PAG is Neutral in its latest report on September 21, 2018. SunTrust thinks that PAG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.18.

The shares of the company added by 8.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.70 while ending the day at $28.64. During the trading session, a total of 863028.0 shares were traded which represents a -121.23% decline from the average session volume which is 390100.0 shares. PAG had ended its last session trading at $26.35. Penske Automotive Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PAG 52-week low price stands at $19.99 while its 52-week high price is $53.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Penske Automotive Group Inc. generated 28.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Penske Automotive Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.43% to reach $32.77/share. It started the day trading at $19.98 and traded between $17.99 and $18.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACHC’s 50-day SMA is 25.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.94. The stock has a high of $35.40 for the year while the low is $11.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.93%, as 11.74M PAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.57% of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ACHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 468,555 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,763,201 shares of ACHC, with a total valuation of $252,554,738. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more ACHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $214,889,180 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares by 1.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,235,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,561 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. which are valued at $151,114,544. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 101,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,426,297 shares and is now valued at $136,272,550. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.