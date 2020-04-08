Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

The shares of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novavax Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 14, 2019, to Buy the NVAX stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $0.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on December 18, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Oppenheimer was of a view that NVAX is Outperform in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that NVAX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 320.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.38 while ending the day at $14.90. During the trading session, a total of 4.69 million shares were traded which represents a 44.87% incline from the average session volume which is 8.5 million shares. NVAX had ended its last session trading at $16.10. NVAX 52-week low price stands at $3.54 while its 52-week high price is $17.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Novavax Inc. generated 81.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -94.69%. Novavax Inc. has the potential to record -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on May 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.82% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.71 and traded between $1.55 and $1.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTIX’s 50-day SMA is 3.2696 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1142. The stock has a high of $5.67 for the year while the low is $1.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.44%, as 1.30M NVAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.02% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 599.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. bought more RTIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 3,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,024,270 shares of RTIX, with a total valuation of $10,301,502. Hayfin Capital Management LLP (In… meanwhile bought more RTIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,629,054 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares by 2.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,825,392 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -117,544 shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. which are valued at $8,251,420. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 31,249 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,731,437 shares and is now valued at $8,090,757. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.