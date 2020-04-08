Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX), Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

The shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $17.50 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynex Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Maxim Group was of a view that DX is Buy in its latest report on February 18, 2016. Maxim Group thinks that DX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.55.

The shares of the company added by 7.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.88 while ending the day at $11.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -107.44% decline from the average session volume which is 486650.0 shares. DX had ended its last session trading at $10.26. DX 52-week low price stands at $7.04 while its 52-week high price is $20.34.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.18%. Dynex Capital Inc. has the potential to record 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on January 04, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.04% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $7.35 and traded between $6.88 and $7.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMRA’s 50-day SMA is 4.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.35. The stock has a high of $23.39 for the year while the low is $2.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2194.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.10%, as 2,702 DX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.03% of Biomerica Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 139.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 131.43% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 126,221 shares of BMRA, with a total valuation of $902,480.

Similarly, Heritage Investors Management Cor… decreased its Biomerica Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Biomerica Inc. which are valued at $111,183. Following these latest developments, around 15.40% of Biomerica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.