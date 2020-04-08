Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

The shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Calithera Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Buy the CALA stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2019. William Blair was of a view that CALA is Outperform in its latest report on October 05, 2017. Leerink Partners thinks that CALA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.78.

The shares of the company added by 21.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.75 while ending the day at $5.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -132.12% decline from the average session volume which is 525910.0 shares. CALA had ended its last session trading at $4.74. Calithera Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.10 CALA 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $8.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Calithera Biosciences Inc. generated 60.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.41%. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.30% to reach $45.83/share. It started the day trading at $26.80 and traded between $25.1017 and $25.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRC’s 50-day SMA is 41.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.27. The stock has a high of $54.63 for the year while the low is $18.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.80%, as 2.05M CALA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.02% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 77,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,251,099 shares of SRC, with a total valuation of $398,816,239. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,009,973 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares by 23.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,281,852 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,772,457 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $242,720,430. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,443,169 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,702,818 shares and is now valued at $122,978,691. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.