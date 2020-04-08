Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

The shares of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Big Lots Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Market Perform the BIG stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $14. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that BIG is Market Perform in its latest report on December 06, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that BIG is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.78 while ending the day at $15.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a -17.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. BIG had ended its last session trading at $15.82. Big Lots Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 BIG 52-week low price stands at $10.13 while its 52-week high price is $39.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Big Lots Inc. generated 52.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.51%. Big Lots Inc. has the potential to record 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.65% to reach $118.75/share. It started the day trading at $78.00 and traded between $74.485 and $75.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CE’s 50-day SMA is 89.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 110.51. The stock has a high of $128.88 for the year while the low is $52.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.14%, as 1.95M BIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of Celanese Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.11, while the P/B ratio is 3.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -242,515 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,345,598 shares of CE, with a total valuation of $979,433,437. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more CE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $771,349,816 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Celanese Corporation shares by 2.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,471,663 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -177,610 shares of Celanese Corporation which are valued at $621,735,348. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Celanese Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 575,989 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,093,881 shares and is now valued at $520,619,927. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Celanese Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.