Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

The shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that AXAS is Neutral in its latest report on August 26, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that AXAS is worth Speculative Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.125 while ending the day at $0.13. During the trading session, a total of 5.03 million shares were traded which represents a -86.91% decline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. AXAS had ended its last session trading at $0.14. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation currently has a market cap of $23.18 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.19, with a beta of 1.97. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AXAS 52-week low price stands at $0.09 while its 52-week high price is $1.55.

The Abraxas Petroleum Corporation generated 7.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is now rated as Peer Perform. UBS also rated F as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $4.30 suggesting that F could surge by 28.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.97% to reach $6.59/share. It started the day trading at $5.03 and traded between $4.63 and $4.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that F’s 50-day SMA is 6.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.60. The stock has a high of $10.56 for the year while the low is $3.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 123.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.84%, as 147.44M AXAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.77% of Ford Motor Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 151.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 89.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more F shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 521,877 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 299,803,178 shares of F, with a total valuation of $1,448,049,350. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more F shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,070,900,104 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newport Trust Co. decreased its Ford Motor Company shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 181,332,399 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,093,525 shares of Ford Motor Company which are valued at $875,835,487. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ford Motor Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,059,652 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 179,629,126 shares and is now valued at $867,608,679. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Ford Motor Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.