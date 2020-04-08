Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

The shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Conglomerates company has also assigned a $12 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Medical REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the GMRE stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. Stifel was of a view that GMRE is Buy in its latest report on April 15, 2019. Janney thinks that GMRE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.60.

The shares of the company added by 7.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.34 while ending the day at $9.48. During the trading session, a total of 511339.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.04% decline from the average session volume which is 460490.0 shares. GMRE had ended its last session trading at $8.80. Global Medical REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $447.84 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 95.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.64, with a beta of 0.92. GMRE 52-week low price stands at $6.98 while its 52-week high price is $15.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. Global Medical REIT Inc. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.04% to reach $7.92/share. It started the day trading at $4.62 and traded between $4.34 and $4.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITUB’s 50-day SMA is 6.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.13. The stock has a high of $9.61 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.65%, as 24.97M GMRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.47% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 33.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harding Loevner LP sold more ITUB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harding Loevner LP selling -1,974,943 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 82,185,977 shares of ITUB, with a total valuation of $369,015,037. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ITUB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $289,250,968 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares by 36.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 62,523,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -35,903,126 shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. which are valued at $280,732,145. In the same vein, Schroder Investment Management Lt… decreased its Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,052,717 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 49,720,130 shares and is now valued at $223,243,384. Following these latest developments, around 52.10% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.