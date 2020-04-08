Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC), Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

The shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enerpac Tool Group Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.66 while ending the day at $16.78. During the trading session, a total of 715355.0 shares were traded which represents a -70.01% decline from the average session volume which is 420780.0 shares. EPAC had ended its last session trading at $17.65. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. currently has a market cap of $1.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.60, with a beta of 1.54. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 EPAC 52-week low price stands at $13.28 while its 52-week high price is $27.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enerpac Tool Group Corp. generated 163.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has the potential to record 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.60% to reach $17.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.16 and traded between $8.36 and $8.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRG’s 50-day SMA is 14.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.21. The stock has a high of $19.77 for the year while the low is $6.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.40%, as 2.96M EPAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.55% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 766.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KRG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 451,610 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,250,341 shares of KRG, with a total valuation of $125,480,729. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more KRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,000,608 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Kite Realty Group Trust shares by 34.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,489,298 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,155,376 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust which are valued at $42,513,652. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Kite Realty Group Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 274,627 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,298,786 shares and is now valued at $40,709,503. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Kite Realty Group Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.