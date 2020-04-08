Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

The shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 05, 2016. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on October 24, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. MLV & Co was of a view that CLNE is Hold in its latest report on October 17, 2014. Northland Capital thinks that CLNE is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.65 while ending the day at $1.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 1.05% incline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. CLNE had ended its last session trading at $1.74. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. currently has a market cap of $351.5 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.18, with a beta of 1.48. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CLNE 52-week low price stands at $1.05 while its 52-week high price is $3.47.

The Clean Energy Fuels Corp. generated 49.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 110.0%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $230. Even though the stock has been trading at $223.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.60% to reach $244.05/share. It started the day trading at $225.00 and traded between $194.99 and $194.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RNG’s 50-day SMA is 213.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 166.74. The stock has a high of $256.60 for the year while the low is $101.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.81%, as 4.80M CLNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.41% of RingCentral Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more RNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 151,441 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,191,371 shares of RNG, with a total valuation of $2,159,653,429. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,475,755,226 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its RingCentral Inc. shares by 9.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,962,810 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -616,090 shares of RingCentral Inc. which are valued at $1,263,579,067. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RingCentral Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 376,191 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,630,289 shares and is now valued at $769,294,542. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of RingCentral Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.