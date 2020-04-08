Mixed Analyst Attention: Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)

The shares of Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $12.35 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newmark Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the NMRK stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $15. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that NMRK is Hold in its latest report on May 04, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.06.

The shares of the company added by 9.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.18 while ending the day at $3.43. During the trading session, a total of 3.27 million shares were traded which represents a -116.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. NMRK had ended its last session trading at $3.12. Newmark Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NMRK 52-week low price stands at $2.49 while its 52-week high price is $13.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.62%. Newmark Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Raymond James also rated RES as Upgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that RES could surge by 21.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.85% to reach $2.76/share. It started the day trading at $2.39 and traded between $2.08 and $2.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RES's 50-day SMA is 3.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.71. The stock has a high of $13.00 for the year while the low is $1.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.61%, as 20.23M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.23% of RPC Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RES shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 223,436 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,907,103 shares of RES, with a total valuation of $16,288,632. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,288,106 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its RPC Inc. shares by 5.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,443,449 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -391,889 shares of RPC Inc. which are valued at $13,273,505. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RPC Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 151,226 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,199,014 shares and is now valued at $6,589,969. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of RPC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.