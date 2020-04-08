Mixed Analyst Attention: Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

The shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medical Properties Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19.50. Barclays was of a view that MPW is Overweight in its latest report on September 03, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that MPW is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.60.

The shares of the company added by 8.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.96 while ending the day at $17.37. During the trading session, a total of 5.75 million shares were traded which represents a -14.31% decline from the average session volume which is 5.03 million shares. MPW had ended its last session trading at $16.00. MPW 52-week low price stands at $12.35 while its 52-week high price is $24.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.43%. Medical Properties Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.41% to reach $79.50/share. It started the day trading at $35.96 and traded between $32.825 and $33.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMD’s 50-day SMA is 51.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.70. The stock has a high of $93.87 for the year while the low is $20.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.71%, as 5.15M MPW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.76% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 66.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 563.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC bought more CMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC purchasing 8,668 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,928,146 shares of CMD, with a total valuation of $141,020,441. Champlain Investment Partners LLC meanwhile bought more CMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $123,487,025 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cantel Medical Corp. shares by 1.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,323,380 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 56,350 shares of Cantel Medical Corp. which are valued at $119,309,342. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cantel Medical Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 92,115 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,280,117 shares and is now valued at $117,756,200. Following these latest developments, around 8.80% of Cantel Medical Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.