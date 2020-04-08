Mixed Analyst Attention: HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA), Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

The shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $21 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HUYA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. Needham was of a view that HUYA is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that HUYA is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $153.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.50 while ending the day at $15.08. During the trading session, a total of 5.53 million shares were traded which represents a -66.17% decline from the average session volume which is 3.33 million shares. HUYA had ended its last session trading at $16.13. HUYA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 HUYA 52-week low price stands at $11.78 while its 52-week high price is $28.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HUYA Inc. generated 210.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. HUYA Inc. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.09% to reach $17.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.08 and traded between $10.52 and $10.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELP’s 50-day SMA is 14.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.90. The stock has a high of $18.15 for the year while the low is $8.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.82%, as 3.92M HUYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.19% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 787.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. sold more ELP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. selling -426,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,664,410 shares of ELP, with a total valuation of $38,146,508. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ELP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,660,934 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,947,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL which are valued at $20,278,243. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 323,100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,675,500 shares and is now valued at $17,441,955. Following these latest developments, around 55.60% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.